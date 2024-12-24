The Most Outrageous Conspiracy Theories About Melania And Donald Trump's Marriage

While most people marry for love these days, rumors abound that Donald Trump and the then-Melania Knauss only got married because it would benefit both of them in other ways. According to Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, the former best friend of Melania's who was also involved with planning Donald's inauguration, their relationship is more pragmatic than anything else. She told CNN's Jake Taper (via HuffPo), "I do believe it is a transactional marriage in so many ways, that they both garnered so much out of their relationship ... by marrying Donald, Melania really did get to the Vogue cover model that she's always wanted to be, that supermodel," she explained. "And by marrying Melania, Donald was legitimized as trying to get away from that whole Playboy mentality that everyone wanted to characterize him as." Wolkoff said this transactional approach to marriage was one of the big reasons Melania would not be present for Donald's hush money trial in 2024.

Advertisement

Melania is Donald Trump's third wife, which makes him the U.S. president who has been married the most times. On top of career and reputation improvements, Melania brought something to her husband's life that at least one of his other wives had not: she was much easier to deal with. According to Donald's friend Federico Pignatelli (via Vanity Fair), "Ivana [Trump] was an intelligent, ... very strong-minded person and very feisty. While instead, Melania ... really no fights." Of course, this would make sense if Melania really was just in the relationship for what she could get out of it.