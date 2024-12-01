Things About The Vietnam War That Don't Make Sense

The Vietnam War did not start out as the United States' conflict. While the U.S. government had supported the Southern Vietnamese president during the Kennedy administration, it wasn't until 1964, under Lyndon B. Johnson, that Congress authorized escalating the country's military presence in Southeast Asia. That change in policy was directly in response to an incident in the Gulf of Tonkin — but much of what was believed at the time about what happened there is now doubted by military historians.

What we do know is that on August 2, 1964, the USS Maddox fired on two small North Vietnamese boats in its vicinity. It is not clear if the boats intended to attack, but it is likely. Two days later, the Maddox, now accompanied by the Turner Joy (pictured), saw signs on its radar that the crew interpreted as more boats. The ship's intelligence officer also received messages that he interpreted to mean an imminent attack. However, when President Johnson was told this information, he ordered retaliatory bombings, regardless of the fact that no attack had actually happened yet. It would later emerge the intelligence officer was probably mistaken and that the dots seen on the radar were not boats, let alone ones shooting dozens of torpedoes at them, as the sailors first believed.

In 1995, former Defense Secretary Robert McNamara met retired General Vo Nguyen Giap and asked if the second attack on August 4 had actually occurred. The general said no, it had not.