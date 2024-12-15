Things About The Korean War That Don't Make Sense

Move over, Steven Spielberg's "Catch Me If You Can." If you want to learn about a notorious liar who actually lied his way into multiple positions, don't look at the supposed exploits of Frank Abagnale. Look at Ferdinand Waldo Demara Jr., the Michael Jordan of stealing identities.

Advertisement

One of the most prolific con artists in history, Demara made his way through life wading through numerous careers and impersonating countless people. His most notorious and egregious con came during the Korean War, when he pretended to be a doctor after making copies of a Canadian friend's immigration paperwork. The Massachusetts-born Demara was able to enlist in the Canadian navy under his friend's name — Dr. Joseph Cyr — and served aboard a destroyer in Korea as a commissioned officer. Demara's stint as a "doctor" would culminate in him treating three Korean refugees, one of whom needed to have a leg amputated. Shockingly, Demara successfully performed the procedure. However, the good press Demara received for his efforts earned the attention of the real Cyr's mother. After she saw a photo of Demara posing as her son, the lie came to light, and he was forced to return to the U.S., where he would begin stealing identities once more by 1955.

Advertisement

What makes Demara's stint in the Korean War so puzzling is not just how long he was able to get away with it. It's that it was his third time fooling military officials. Prior to joining Canadian naval ranks, Demara enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1941, went AWOL, and stole a friend's identity to join the Navy, where he received basic medical training. After higher-ups discovered some of Demara's phony paperwork, he faked his death. His two desertions wouldn't catch up to him until 1945, when he was caught and forced to do 18 months in prison. Taking his illegal escapades during the '40s into account, it's hilariously absurd that Demara would successfully con his way into the military less than a decade later.