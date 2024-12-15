Stars Who Can't Stand Meghan Markle
Among the various members of Britain's royal family, there is arguably no figure more polarizing than Meghan Markle (although scandal-ridden Prince Andrew is probably a close second). Truth is, Markle has been engulfed in controversy from the beginning. Since the earliest reports that a mixed-race American TV actor (and formerly a scantily clad briefcase model on "Deal or No Deal") was dating Prince Harry, there were many within Britain's stodgy upper crust who felt the "Suits" star was a thoroughly unsuitable royal spouse for the little brother of a future monarch.
In retrospect, that was just the tip of the controversy iceberg compared to the onslaught of negative press she received after she and Harry announced their plan to step away from their royal duties and move to California. Since then, the couple have generated countless headlines thanks to their scorched-earth interview with beleaguered media mogul Oprah Winfrey, their self-serving Netflix docuseries, Harry's poison-pen memoir "Spare," and the cancellation of their ill-fated podcast deal with Spotify — and that's not even bringing the wacky antics of her estranged family into the picture.
Duchess Meghan tends to rank low on the list of most-popular royals, and some of her detractors are celebrities in their own rights, who've spoken their minds about her ways that have ranged from disapproving to downright scathing. Here's a rundown of those stars who can't stand Meghan Markle.
Piers Morgan
Newspaper editor-turned-TV personality Piers Morgan has spent his career dishing on Britain's royal family. While he's praised some and vilified others, he initially emerged as one of Meghan Markle's early supporters. That was evident from his 2017 tweet celebrating news of her engagement to Prince Harry. "My friend will make the perfect modern bride," he wrote, referencing his then-friendship with Markle. He followed that up by congratulating Harry in a Daily Mail column, in which he described the future Duchess of Sussex as "a real keeper."
In time, though, Morgan did a complete 180, transforming from one of Markle's biggest supporters to among her most vehement critics. Exhibit A: a subsequent Daily Mail column that thoroughly eviscerates her. "Meghan Markle is a ruthless social climbing actress who has landed the role of her life and is determined to milk it for all she can ..." he wrote in that column, published in late 2018.
Since then, Morgan has continued to go for the jugular, and offered some particularly venomous words in a 2021 Daily Mail column criticizing Markle's appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show." "Meghan behaved like such a gormless desperate reality TV star on her vomit-making Ellen cheese-fest that even a Kardashian would have deemed this humiliating fiasco too brand-damaging," he wrote.
Wendy Williams
Wendy Williams maintained a loyal following on daytime television before retreating from the spotlight due to myriad medical issues. In her heyday, however, Williams attracted legions of fans who tuned in each day to hear her hilariously inflammatory and utterly unvarnished opinions on various celebrities.
Williams was in rare form when she shared her thoughts about Meghan Markle during a 2019 episode of "The Wendy Williams Show." At the time, Markle had just given an interview in which she claimed to have no idea of the degree of scrutiny she'd be under after marrying Prince Harry and becoming a member of royal family — a notion that Williams found to be wildly implausible. "I applaud her plot-ation on the royal situation. But please, don't try to garner sympathy from us. You knew what you were doing ..." Williams said.
Williams continued to poke holes in Markle's assertion of ignorance that marrying Harry would catapult her to the upper echelons of fame. "Meghan, don't be surprised that the paparazzi are everywhere, because you're now a royal," Williams said, pointing out that there were no photographers following her around when she was on "Suits" — and then reminding viewers that a desperate Markle had once tried to get a job on Williams' show as a model. "We didn't even know who you were," she sniffed. Williams summed up her tirade by concluding, "But Meghan Markle, nobody feels sorry for you. You knew what you were signing up for, girl."
Bethenny Frankel
Bethenny Frankel has never been one to keep her opinions to herself, a personality trait that served her well as one of "The Real Housewives of New York City," and then as host of her eponymous daytime talk show. Not surprisingly, Frankel had plenty to say about Meghan Markle in a video that she posted on TikTok.
"I almost feel badly, like I think I do feel badly, because I can't imagine having so much at your fingertips and letting it all slip away because of living inside your own head," Frankel mused, commenting on what she perceived as the Duchess of Sussex's grandiose self-importance. "And thinking every single thing that you do and say and want is so fascinating that you should be accepting awards at podiums around the world. Why?"
Frankel also pointed out that Markle's various attempts at generating positive press for herself inevitably wound up making things worse. "How do you do every single thing wrong?" Frankel asked incredulously. She concluded her screed by taking a shot at Markle's attempts to paint herself as some kind of modern-day martyr because she'd allegedly been treated poorly by her royal in-laws. "You're a relatively successful actress, okay?" Frankel said. "You're not Mahatma Gandhi."
Sharon Osbourne
Like her pal Piers Morgan, Sharon Osbourne has a long history of holding Meghan Markle in low esteem. That opinion was on full display during one of her frequent appearances on Morgan's TV show, "Piers Morgan Uncensored," while the two discussed the "Harry & Meghan" Netflix documentary series. "It was all very distasteful, Piers," Osbourne said of the numerous allegations of victimization that Markle made during the documentary. "I was totally bored by the whining, the whining, the whining."
Osbourne also took issue with Markle's recollection of being forced to curtsy when meeting Queen Elizabeth II. According to Osbourne, Markle compared the vibe in Buckingham Palace to that of the Medieval Times restaurant chain, which Osbourne described as "a Disney-type entertainment place for kids." Critiquing the documentary, Osbourne declared, "It is just so horribly disrespectful and just a whine-fest ..."
The wife of former Black Sabbath front man Ozzy Osbourne expressed similar sentiments in the spring of 2024, when she appeared on Britain's "Celebrity Big Brother" and put forth her two cents about the Sussexes. "I think everyone is fed up of their moaning," she said, as reported by Sky News.
Jeremy Clarkson
Jeremy Clarkson is best known as a former host of the wildly popular British TV series "Top Gear," followed by the Amazon series "The Grand Tour" and "Clarkson's Farm." For viewers, a big part of Clarkson's appeal has been his tendency to voice his unfiltered opinions, even when those opinions brought scandal to the BBC.
That held true in an op-ed that Clarkson wrote about Meghan Markle for The Sun. In that column (via BBC News), Clarkson wrote that he was "dreaming of the day when [Meghan] is made to parade naked through the streets of every town in Britain while crowds chant, 'Shame!' and throw lumps of excrement at her".
Many readers complained that Clarkson's rhetoric was hateful, incendiary, and sexist, which was also the assessment of Britain's Independent Press Standards Organization. The Sun responded by publishing the organization's findings on its front page, including Clarkson's claim that he "hated [Markle] on a cellular level." The outrage and backlash hurled at Clarkson spurred him to reluctantly issue an apology. "I really am sorry," he wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post (via CBS News). "All the way from the balls of my feet to the follicles on my head."
Donald Trump
Real estate developer-turned-TV star-turned-POTUS Donald Trump made headlines during his first presidential term when he met Queen Elizabeth II. However, many of the those headlines were not positive, pointing out that Trump had ignored royal protocol during that meeting by walking in front of the monarch and then touching her, both big royal no-nos. And yet while Trump has consistently praised the royal family, he's taken a dim view of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
"I'm not a fan of hers," Trump said during a 2020 press conference in response to a question about the couple encouraging Americans to vote for his opponent, Joe Biden. "And I would say this — and she probably has heard that — but, I wish a lot of luck to Harry, 'cause he's going to need it," Trump added.
In a subsequent TV appearance on "Piers Morgan Uncensored," Trump characterized Markle as being the dominant one in their relationship, essentially controlling Harry. "I wanna know what's gonna happen when Harry decides he's had enough of being bossed around," Trump said, adding, "I won't use the full expression, but Harry is whipped like no person I think I've ever seen. I'm not a fan of Meghan, I'm not a fan, and I wasn't right from the beginning. I think poor Harry is being led around by his nose.'
Tina Brown
Tina Brown emerged as a superstar journalist in the 1980s, eventually becoming editor of Vanity Fair before going on to found the Daily Beast. Throughout her career, the British-born Brown has written numerous books, many of which have been about the royals. Her most recent, "The Palace Papers," delves into the myriad scandals and turmoil that has surrounded the House of Windsor for the past few decades.
During a 2024 appearance on "The Ankler" podcast, Brown offered a blunt assessment of the Duchess of Sussex when commenting on her husband. "I think he's pretty much in the thrall of Meghan," she said of Prince Harry. "The trouble with Meghan is that she has the worst judgment of anyone in the entire world. She's flawless about getting it all wrong. She really is."
Brown was just winding up, claiming that Markle cast a spell on Harry to make him believe that she was a "savvy Hollywood wheeler-dealer" who would catapult them both to superstardom. That didn't happen, Brown explained (via the New York Post), accusing Markle of continually seeking out experts for their sage advice — and then ignoring it completely. "She's a perfectionist about getting it all wrong," Brown added. "And all of her ideas are total crap, unfortunately."
Howard Stern
It's hardly a secret that Howard Stern is opinionated. Since the 1980s, millions of listeners have been tuning into his radio show to hear his hilarious and often insightful takes on current events and newsmakers. Understandably, that's resulted in a lengthy list of stars who can't stand Stern.
After the comments that Stern made when weighing in on the "Harry & Megan" Netflix series, Meghan Markle is likely now among Stern's many detractors. "They come off as such whiny b***hes," he said during an edition of his Sirius XM show (via Page Six). "I gotta tell you, man, I just don't get it." While Stern admitted he felt compassion for Harry about the loss of his mother, Princess Diana, and the shoddy treatment she received from the royal family, he'd ultimately lost patience with the couple and their antics. "But ... when those two start whining about 'wha wha wha and they don't like me,' and she wants to be beloved in this country. It's just weird to see two people who keep screaming, 'We wanted our privacy, we wanted the press to leave us alone,' and then what is their special that they put out on Netflix? Showing you them and their kids and their life."
Stern also played TV critic by sharing his blunt review of "Harry & Meghan," which he found to be less than engrossing. "It's like the Kardashians except boring," he joked.
Chris Rock
Chris Rock was once a cast member of "Saturday Night Live," in addition to starring in movies and TV shows, both dramas and comedies. However, his primary bread-and-butter gig has always been as a stand-up comic, and it was in that capacity that he took aim at Meghan Markle.
"Everybody trying to be a victim. Meghan Markle, seems like a nice lady, just complaining. I was like, 'Didn't she hit the light-skin lottery?"' Rock quipped during a 2023 Netflix special, "Chris Rock: Selective Outrage." Rock also mocked Markle's claims of being shocked when she allegedly encountered racism from some members of the royal family. "Goin' on 'Oprah,' 'I didn't know! I had no idea how racist they were.' It's the royal family!" Rock exclaimed. "You didn't Google this ...?" Rock doubled down and referenced the checkered history of the House of Windsor on that particular topic. "It's the royal family — they're the original racists!" Rock added. "They invented colonialism! They're the OGs of racism! They're the Sugar Hill Gang of racism!"
Megyn Kelly
When Megyn Kelly jumped from Fox News to NBC, the rapidness of her implosion took everyone by surprise when her daytime talk show was canceled weeks after its premiere. She was summarily fired over backlash to her tone-deaf assertion that dressing in blackface for Halloween was totally cool.
Kelly has continued to share her often-controversial opinions, which included some scathing words about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry when she tweeted a clip of their Oprah Winfrey interview. "Give me a break. Have you ever seen such privileged people wallowing in their own (perceived) victimhood like this?" Kelly wrote.
When Kelly was interviewed by "Good Morning Britain," she recalled how Americans were initially excited about how a Black American woman joining the royal family would modernize an outdated institution. At least, until they got to know Markle. "But what I saw tonight was somebody who was totally unself-aware," Kelly stated. "I mean, completely unaware of how she sounded. Like, 'I wasn't planning on saying anything shocking, only that my husband's racist family almost drove me to suicidal thoughts while I was pregnant with my baby.'" Kelly also pilloried Markle's claims of being surprised by all the attention that the media placed on her, balking at the notion that she didn't understand what she was signing up for. "She married a prince," Kelly explained. "The press is going to cover you!"
Noel Gallagher
Hell froze over in 2024 when perpetually feuding brothers Noel Gallagher and Liam Gallagher announced they were burying the hatchet to reunite for an Oasis tour. Prior to that, though, in the years since the band's breakup in 2009, the majority of headlines the siblings made were generated by slinging mud at each other in the press.
Back in 2021, though, Noel took a break from bashing his brother to take some shots at Prince Harry during an expletive-laden interview with The Sun. He compared his own sibling battles with Liam to those of Princes William and Harry. "He's got a f***ing younger brother shooting his f***ing mouth off with s*** that is just so unnecessary. I'd like to think I was always the William," Gallagher declared. "But Prince Harry is coming across like a typical f***ing woke snowflake, f***ing a***hole. Just don't be f***ing dissing your family because there's no need for it."
Ultimately, though, Gallagher felt that Harry's behavior was being entirely driven by his wife, Meghan Markle. "This is what happens when you get involved with Americans," he sniped. "As simple as that."
Paul Burrell
Paul Burrell is hardly a household name, but he has coasted to a certain degree of fame as the former butler of Princess Diana. In that capacity, he's given numerous interviews about the late princess, and even written books about his experience (including his 2004 memoir "A Royal Duty").
In his role as butler, Burrell got to know Prince William and Harry when they were youngsters. Since Diana's death, he's watched them grow into men, get married, start families, and, in Harry's case, bash the royal family publicly every chance he gets. Interviewed by GB News, Burrell insisted that Harry's steady stream of badmouthing the Windsors was part of a master plan hatched by Meghan Markle. "She is a very calculating and manipulative woman, who has got Harry in her clutches," Burrell observed.
In that interview, the former butler also noted that he didn't see the couple's controversial behavior changing any time soon. "I don't believe that they will ever stay quiet ..." he added.
Keshia Chanté
Keshia Chanté is well known in her native Canada, having started out as a singer before branching out as a television personality. In that milieu, she conducted celebrity interviews for "ET Canada," the Canuck equivalent of "Entertainment Tonight."
Chanté has spoken her mind about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, and she's been blunt. In May 2021, for example, she commented on Harry's assertion that the First Amendment was "bonkers" when complaining about being followed by paparazzi wherever he goes. As a Canadian who was then living in Los Angeles, she admitted that if Harry was seeking a place where he could live in privacy, L.A. wasn't it. "It is strange to me because you have this life and you chose to move to L.A.," she explained on ET Canada (via Express).
Previously, Chanté admitted during an episode of "ET Canada" that she found herself becoming perturbed by the way Markle tended to stare adoringly at her husband whenever he spoke. "On a side note, it always trips me out when Meghan stares at Harry while he's talking," Chanté revealed to ET Canada (via Express). "I'm always like, 'What are you looking at?' Is there something in his teeth? Like, what's happening? What y'all looking at? Can I see too?"