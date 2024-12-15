Among the various members of Britain's royal family, there is arguably no figure more polarizing than Meghan Markle (although scandal-ridden Prince Andrew is probably a close second). Truth is, Markle has been engulfed in controversy from the beginning. Since the earliest reports that a mixed-race American TV actor (and formerly a scantily clad briefcase model on "Deal or No Deal") was dating Prince Harry, there were many within Britain's stodgy upper crust who felt the "Suits" star was a thoroughly unsuitable royal spouse for the little brother of a future monarch.

Advertisement

In retrospect, that was just the tip of the controversy iceberg compared to the onslaught of negative press she received after she and Harry announced their plan to step away from their royal duties and move to California. Since then, the couple have generated countless headlines thanks to their scorched-earth interview with beleaguered media mogul Oprah Winfrey, their self-serving Netflix docuseries, Harry's poison-pen memoir "Spare," and the cancellation of their ill-fated podcast deal with Spotify — and that's not even bringing the wacky antics of her estranged family into the picture.

Duchess Meghan tends to rank low on the list of most-popular royals, and some of her detractors are celebrities in their own rights, who've spoken their minds about her ways that have ranged from disapproving to downright scathing. Here's a rundown of those stars who can't stand Meghan Markle.

Advertisement