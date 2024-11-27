The ICC's Most Notable Arrest Warrants Of 2024

Not so much a law enforcement agency as a watchdog for the world, the International Criminal Court (ICC) launches investigations into and issues warrants against those it accuses of committing the most heinous acts imaginable. The tribunal watches out for global-scale offenses including war crimes, genocide, criminal aggression, and crimes against humanity. Affiliated with the United Nations, the international peacekeeping and diplomacy body, the ICC has sent out 59 warrants over its history, calling for the arrest of some of the world's most powerful leaders and political operatives and most notorious terrorists and warlords. It's hosted more than 30 criminal trials, and around 30 defendants remain at large, their outstanding warrants going back almost two decades.

When the ICC issues an arrest warrant, it's a rare act. But 2024 has been one of the organization's busiest years on record. Before the year was out, the ICC told the world community that it was looking to arrest and try three men, all of whom allegedly played a prominent role in the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Here's who got added to the International Criminal Court's most wanted list in 2024.