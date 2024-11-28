In the heat of the 2024 election, a lot of people said a lot of things about what each candidate might do with the power a victory could confer upon them. After all the votes were cast and the president-elect prepared to retake office, the American people began living in an uncertain reality with only the threats and promises of their elected officials to guide their hopes and fears. One issue throughout the race was the extremely controversial Project 2025 Presidential Transition Project and its 922-page "Mandate for Leadership."

Released in April 2023, Project 2025 was the latest in a long line of similar policy guides constructed by The Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank that works tirelessly to reshape the federal government. They've been a critical aspect of right-wing politics since the 1980s, when they offered a similar document called "Mandate for Leadership" to Republican President Ronald Reagan, which guided many questionable aspects of his administration. The Heritage Foundation pitches these policy guides to almost every Republican candidate who runs for president with varying levels of success. Project 2025 wasn't Trump's document — though it did match some of his policy proposals – but it's worth looking into some of the many things about Project 2025 that don't make sense.

