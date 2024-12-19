What Really Happened To Napoleon Dynamite Star Jon Heder?

Following the surprising commercial success and cultural impact of "Napoleon Dynamite" in 2004, the star of the quirky indie movie quickly became the hottest new comic actor in Hollywood. For the next few years, Jon Heder landed roles in some of the highest-profile comedies of the 2000s, most of which have faded from the collective consciousness. While Heder didn't earn much money from "Napoleon Dynamite," he certainly had some lucrative hits in store.

Advertisement

In the 2005 romantic comedy "Just Like Heaven," he played an impish supernatural matchmaker opposite the sad and troubled Mark Ruffalo and Reese Witherspoon. That earned more than $100 million at the box office, and then came the misfits baseball comedy "The Benchwarmers" with David Spade in 2006, which racked up $65 million. In 2007, Heder and Will Ferrell's figure skating comedy "Blades of Glory" took in $145 million, making it the biggest financial hit ever in the career of the guy still best known for "Napoleon Dynamite."

It seemed like the presence of Heder could draw paying customers to movie theaters, except that all of those early, post-"Napoleon Dynamite" hits featured him in supporting roles. When filmmakers put the actor at the forefront, the critical and financial results were a mixed bag.

Advertisement