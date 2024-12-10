The Chilling Words Of Davy Crockett's Final Letter

In their final days and hours, the defenders of the Alamo put pencil to paper, recording their thoughts for friends and loved ones. They may not have expected imminent death — the garrison anticipated that their fellow Texian rebels would relieve them before they were attacked in earnest — but nearly two weeks of military besiegement will weigh on anyone's mind. Surviving missives carried from the fortress by couriers reveal hopes for the future of Texas, bitterness over the course of the revolution, and a creeping sense of what their fate might be. The young commander William Barret Travis, in whom leadership had inspired a heretofore unseen eloquence, pleaded in a final letter to the friend who watched his only child, dated March 3, 1836: "Take care of my little boy" (via Nevada Technical Associates, Inc.)

No such final word written behind the walls of the Alamo survives from perhaps its most famous defender. So far as we can tell, David Crockett (he never did go by "Davy") wrote no messages during the 13 days he spent in the fortress. His last letter was penned on January 9, 1836 (per the Texian Legacy Association), months before Crockett had ever set eyes on the mission-turned-battlement that was to be his last stand and grave. Where Travis wrote concerning the fate of his son, Crockett wrote directly to one of his children. And he wrote, not of death or of settling affairs, but of the hope and promise he felt awaited him in Texas. "I am rejoiced at my fate," wrote Crockett. "Do not be uneasy about me, for I am with my friends."

