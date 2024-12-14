The Simpsons' Biggest Predictions For 2025 And Beyond

What are the Simpsons? Prophets? Time travelers? Lucky guessers? Springfield's favorite dysfunctional family appears to know it all, possessing a litany of stories and jokes that predict the future. While it's fun to look back at the times the animated series got world events right, it's eerie to think of what might lie ahead that the show has already foreseen. It's as if their infamous worn brown couch operates like a crystal ball that allows them to peer into the future whenever they sit down.

A past episode of "The Simpsons" covered the rise of AI in a scary Skynet-inspired fashion, while another delved into the misfire of technology that syncs up with brain activity. The colonization of Mars also wasn't too far out of reach at one point in the series, and neither was the arrival of the first female American president. In terms of more harrowing subject matter, World War III loomed as an inevitability and a major environmental disaster remained on the cards. Scary, right?

Now, don't start panicking and building fallout shelters over the weekend. After all, "The Simpsons" has had over 750 episodes produced and not every single catastrophe or incident has come to fruition. That said, the following events do hit a little too close to home for 2025 and beyond.

