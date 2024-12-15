The Actor Who Was Pen Pals With The Night Stalker, Richard Ramirez

Richard Ramirez, aka the "Night Stalker," is remembered among the worst serial killers in American history, a brutal murderer and rapist who terrorized the West Coast for two years in the mid-1980s before he was finally caught in dramatic fashion in 1986. He was convicted of 13 murders in total and may have been responsible for many other attacks (the last to which he was linked by DNA emerged in 2009). He showed no remorse during his trial, and those near him have claimed that throughout his life he continued to believe that he was the devil's son.

Despite the depravity and inhumanity of his crimes, commentators including the killer's own attorney Robert Bryan have noted his supposed charisma, with his high cheekbones seemingly putting him among the ranks of "charming" serial killers, such as Ted Bundy. And, like Bundy, during his lifetime Ramirez saw himself become the target of infatuation by many women, who developed parasocial relationships with him and even made steps to befriend him by letter; one even married him in 1995.

The women who became infatuated with Ramirez became targets of derision at the time, as his surviving victims and the loved ones of those he had killed saw him spend more than 23 years on death row without his execution being carried out. However, there was one famous figure whose contact with the Night Stalker put them on the right side of history: actor Sean Penn, who, despite going through difficulties of his own at the time, undoubtedly made the right call when it came to Ramirez.

