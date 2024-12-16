Things That Don't Make Sense About Whitney Houston's Death

Whitney Houston was one of the most adored singers of her era. Her remarkable body of work set the high watermark for generations of female vocalists who have risen to prominence since. In 1992, her fame became stratospheric when she released the song "I Will Always Love You." It's the feature song in the Houston-starring movie "The Bodyguard," which came out the same year. The tune became one of the biggest selling singles in music history, while "The Bodyguard" was an enormous box office success.

Advertisement

But despite her achievements, Houston's time in the public eye was also dominated by her substance use issues, and she became tabloid fodder as they came to overshadow her achievements. Though she made attempts at sobriety, her life ended tragically. On February 11, 2012, on the eve of the Grammy Awards and what was billed as a major comeback moment for the star, Houston was found dead in her Beverly Hilton hotel room. She was 48. The autopsy revealed that she had several drugs in her system — cocaine, as well as several prescribed drugs including Xanax — that contributed to her death by drowning in her hotel bathtub.

Houston's death became a front page news story. Gossip outlet TMZ published leaked photos of the room in which she lost her life, showing a chaotic scene with evidence of alcohol use. But though her death was later deemed an accident, fans have continued to ask questions about the strange circumstances surrounding it.

Advertisement