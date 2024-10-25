Whitney Houston's Relationship With Her Mother, Cissy Houston, Explained

Star Whitney Houston is famous for her musical career, wowing audiences with her beautiful vocals from a young age. She rose quickly to stardom in the 1980s, putting out hit singles and albums and even making a name for herself on the screen. That fame began to diminish as the 2000s rolled on, and eventually, Houston's life story became something of a tragedy. Amidst a number of rumors regarding her private life — as well as other rumors about a potential comeback — she was found dead in a hotel bathtub on February 11, 2012, of an accidental drowning at the age of 48.

That's the story as it's well known, though one of the other parts of Houston's life that's often talked about is the singer's relationship with her mother, Cissy Houston. Cissy was an accomplished gospel singer, and, as such, she and Whitney (nicknamed "Nippy" by her family) collaborated when it came to making art. Most of the time, both their professional and personal relationships were quite positive.

That said, not everything was quite so rose colored, and the relationship between the two could vary wildly — sometimes loving and other times fraught, especially when Whitney's drug use became widely known. It was a complicated dynamic — featuring its fair share of ups and downs over the years — that came back into the spotlight with Cissy's death in early October 2024. Here are a few of those details.

