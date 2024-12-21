Stars Who Can't Stand Pearl Jam

Pearl Jam's biggest rivalry was undoubtedly with Nirvana, the iconic Seattle grunge trio fronted by Kurt Cobain. Like many bands emerging from the Seattle scene, one of the central tenets of Nirvana's artistic vision was authenticity, a push-back against the overblown hair metal and hard rock that had come to dominate the mainstream in the 1980s.

Considering their similar backgrounds, it might be assumed that Pearl Jam and Nirvana would be natural brothers in arms. But instead, the early years of the grunge explosion were characterized by bitterness between the two. Though Pearl Jam's "Ten" was released just weeks before Nirvana's "Nevermind," Nirvana was undoubtedly the first grunge band to cross over into the mainstream with their monster hit "Smells Like Teen Spirit" receiving an immense amount of radio play topping the Billboard Alternative Chart. Pearl Jam's commercial success came in Nirvana's wake, and Eddie Vedder's band found themselves criticized for their allegedly too-commercial sound that soon saw them outselling other grunge bands of the era, including Nirvana, per All Music.

Cobain claimed in various interviews that he hated Pearl Jam, describing them as "corporate puppets that are just trying to jump on the alternative bandwagon" and their music as "a corporate, alternative and c***-rock fusion" (via Yahoo News). Nevertheless, the bands grew friendlier as the years wore on, with Cobain admitting in an interview with Rolling Stone shortly before his death that he and Vedder had become friends.