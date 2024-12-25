The Advice From Robert Plant That Got A Fellow Rock Star Arrested

In September 1976, the groundbreaking all-female LA band the Runaways were on their first European tour, a month-long whirlwind affair that began and nearly ended early in England. The band — Joan Jett on rhythm guitar and vocals, singer Cherie Currie, Lita Ford on lead guitar, drummer Sandy West, and Jackie Fox on bass — were all teenagers who were excited to be out of the country and wanted something to remember their trip. But the unique souvenirs they began collecting landed them in a British jail and earned Joan Jett her first and only arrest.

It all started when Jett and the other Runaways played their first big show at LA's Starwood nightclub that January. Among the crowd there to see the young rock n' roll rebels were Robert Plant and Jimmy Page, before their band, Led Zeppelin, broke up due to the death of drummer John Bonham. Plant even sported a Runaways T-shirt, and the girls hung out with him after the show. At some point, Jett and the others asked him about what to get on the road, and his answer — hotel room keys — would eventually turn out to be terrible advice.