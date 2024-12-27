Unreleased Music Found In The Most Unexpected Places

It's the dream of every music fan: More music from a favorite artist. If they haven't released something in years, that's one thing. But if a beloved musician has died, that's quite another. Barring uncanny valley AI shenanigans that make the hackles on your neck rise, you'll never get to hear anything new from a deceased artist. That is, unless you find some secret treasure trove of lost, unreleased tracks tucked away in an attic, hidden under a bread basket, locked in a vault, hanging out in a storage unit, or even just hiding in plain sight.

Advertisement

Fictional as it sounds, all those scenarios have happened over the years. Folks have come across lost music from life-defining artists like the Beatles, Prince, David Bowie, Michael Jackson, Queen, and more. Not only does such music exist and keep getting found, but each discovery comes equipped with a unique story stranger than the last.

It's important to remember that older musicians recorded stuff on tape in the pre-digital days when things could get much more easily lost and weren't so easily copied. That's much less likely in a modern age of instant, 24/7 video and audio recording. And to be honest: It's big name artists that folks are going to be on the lookout for, especially ones whose voices we'll never again hear. Even only one discovered track begs the question: "How much more of this stuff is out there?" There's no way to know, and many reasons to hope.

Advertisement