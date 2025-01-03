What Wolfgang's Life Has Been Like Since Eddie Van Halen Died

When people look back at what Eddie Van Halen's former bandmates said about him, you would be hard pressed to find someone who adored the guitarist as much as his son, Wolfgang. In various interviews, the musician showered praise on Eddie as both a father and world-renowned performer. In 2021, Wolfgang opened up to People about how he was affected by Eddie's death, referring to it as "really tough." He said, "What really helps me keep going is my dad, because if I just gave up and stopped and crawled in a hole, which I feel like doing every day, I know he'd be really pissed off at me. He's the only thing that keeps me going."

Advertisement

In 2023, Wolfgang told Classic Rock that he has had anxiety and depression since the early 2000s. He discussed how he's "still working through a lot of that stuff today" and listed the various causes. In addition, he explained that even though he's pleased to have the Van Halen surname, he's often seen as "just an extension of the name."

Wolfgang revealed that he felt particularly anxious playing his first show with his solo band Mammoth WFH in 2021. "I was sitting there in the little dressing room, going: 'I don't know if I can do this,'" he said. "I've found that the time that I'm most unable to control my anxiety is the first time I'm doing something. And that was a really, really, really big first."

Advertisement

If you or someone you know needs help with mental health, please contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741, call the National Alliance on Mental Illness helpline at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264), or visit the National Institute of Mental Health website.