Eric Andre Pranks That Went Too Far

Since 2012, the Adult Swim mainstay "The Eric Andre Show" has taken both prank TV and talk shows to absurd, uncomfortable highs. On a set he destroys at the beginning of every episode, actor and comedian Eric André brings in big celebrities and makes them instantly regret their decision to come, unnerving them with bad questions and hostile acts. André also presents envelope-pushing street-side pranks perpetuated on unwitting strangers.

Advertisement

While the mixture of gonzo and confrontational performance art pieces with an anarchic talk show format may seem incongruous, it all serves the same purpose: to provoke, annoy, and entertain. There's an inherent risk to such behavior, as some of the greatest pranks in history went wrong, and some pranks have accidentally killed people. Even at its weirdest, edgiest, and hardest to watch, nothing in the extraordinary story of Eric André suggests that "The Eric Andre Show" ever reached those levels. But it has, on frequent occasions, taken the situation right up to or over the edge of safety and civility. Here are all the times when André, in the service of comedy and making "The Eric Andre Show," put himself in tremendous danger and endured physical or emotional pain.

Advertisement