12 Times Audiences Turned Against Musicians

At this point, everyone and their grandmother knows how Nickelback became the most hated band in the music industry. It was almost like an Olympic sport to see how far someone could take their dislike of the Canadian rock group. Most people created memes or Facebook groups as an outlet for their disdain, but the crowd at the Ilha do Ermal music festival in Portugal decided to take it one step further in 2002.

Nickelback wasn't even allowed to get too many songs deep into their performance before the crowd hurled bottles and rocks at the group. Frontman Chad Kroeger put his guitar down, grabbed the mic, and addressed the crowd. "Have we got any Nickelback fans in Portugal?" he asked. "Are you sure? Up to you, do you want to see some rock 'n' roll or do you want to go home?" The boos and jeers continued as further items were thrown onto the stage, so Kroeger and his cohorts walked off, flipping the middle finger at the crowd on the way out.

Appearing on "The Big Riz Podcast" years later, Nickelback recounted the incident. First off, the band believed they might have been the odd one out on the lineup, since it was more geared toward a heavy metal audience. In addition, they mentioned how the aggression only came from a certain section of the crowd, and they theorized that it might have been orchestrated by one of the other acts on the bill.

