The Biggest Scandals To Ever Hit AC/DC

Let's talk about one of the most important rock bands of the 1970s: AC/DC. Since the early days to the current era, the rockers haven't skipped a beat, touring around the globe and delivering chart-topping hits like "Highway to Hell," "You Shook Me All Night Long," "Back in Black," and "Thunderstruck." Chances are if someone hasn't seen the group live or even on television, they have heard at least one of their tracks, which have become staple pieces of major sporting events and classic rock radio stations.

With fame comes infamy, though, and AC/DC experienced their fair share of scandal and controversy since their formation. Whether it be about an alleged connection to the horned one that doesn't sit well with religious groups to their unintended link to the notorious serial killer Richard Ramirez, better known as the Night Stalker, there are several stories about the band that have raised countless eyebrows and filled numerous news columns.

While AC/DC's biggest controversies pale in comparison to Mötley Crüe's, they're still shocking enough to ensure the group's place as one of rock 'n' roll's most scandalous bands of all time. So, let's roll back the clock and look at the instances in which AC/DC made the headlines for all the wrong reasons.

