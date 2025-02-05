Tragic True Stories That Inspired Iconic Rock Songs

Arguably among Pearl Jam's most familiar hits, "Jeremy" sprang from a true tragedy, inspired by the 1991 death of Texas teenager Jeremy Wade Delle. When frontman Eddie Vedder read a newspaper report about how the 15-year-old Delle had died by suicide in his classroom, in front of 30 classmates and his teacher, he felt compelled to tell the boy's story, infusing the song with his own personal memories. "And then when I went to write about it, I thought of actually getting a hold of what the actual person it was written about, but then I thought that would be intruding," he said in a 1991 interview with metal magazine M.E.A.T. (via Billboard). "And I totally related because I had a very similar experience with a kid who I grew with ... He kind of freaked out and brought a gun into class one day. It was geography class and [he] shot up a 1,000-gallon fish tank or something. I was in the hallway and I remember hearing it."

Delle's mother, Wanda Crane, hadn't spoken publicly about her son's death for more than two decades until agreeing to an interview with WFAA in 2018. "That day that he died did not define his life," she said, recalling her son as an exceptionally talented artist. While "Jeremy" is now considered a grunge-era classic, it's enduring popularity and its constant radio airplay became a nightmare for Delle's family and a non-stop reminder of their son's suicide.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org