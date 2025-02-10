Why The Bhopal Union Carbide Disaster Was Worse Than You Thought

On December 3, 1984, a Union Carbide Corporation pesticide factory experienced a series of top-down failures that eventually unleashed around 45 tons of methyl isocyanate into the poor slums of Bhopal, India. At least 3,800 of the people of Bhopal died that day as panic consumed the small town. Over the following years, experts and advocates have placed the final death toll in the tens of thousands, accounting for the countless victims who suffered long, slow, painful deaths. Many survivors escaped with their lives but struggled with ongoing disabilities that still plague them decades later. Bhopal is the site of the world's worst industrial disaster of all time, and far too few people outside India know about it.

Advertisement

In the United States and around the world, the Chernobyl disaster holds a place of overwhelming cultural prominence. Just about every American knows someone who knows way too much about Chernobyl and its grim cover-up, but a wide selection of other nightmarish industrial catastrophes disappear into widespread ignorance of history. Bhopal dwarfs those in many ways, yet disaster aficionados turn a blind eye. Those who know about Bhopal know that the history behind the tremendous death toll makes the Union Carbide disaster much worse than many people think.