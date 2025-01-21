Rock Frontman Replacements You Might Not Know Happened

There's nothing more rock 'n' roll than replacing a frontman. After all, this person serves as the voice of the band, so changing up a singer proves to be quite the statement to the audience and music industry as a whole. In some cases, there's no getting around it, such as the tragedy of Linkin Park when Chester Bennington died and the group brought Emily Armstrong into the fray as the new lead vocalist years later. Other times, it's a decision born out of creative frustration between the band members, and a split is necessary to allow all parties to move forward without ripping out each other's throats.

There are many notable rock frontman replacements, such as John Corabi's short stint in Mötley Crüe after Vince Neil's departure and Brian Johnson stepping up to the plate for AC/DC after Bon Scott's death. However, there are also surprising vocalist changes that aren't as highly publicized or even known — except by maybe the most diehard of fans who haunt every forum and website that covers their favorite artists. Yes, more than a few of these fall into the most unfortunate musician replacements in rock history, but there are instances where everyone's favorite singer is actually the replacement for someone else. Shocking, right?

With that said, it's advised that everyone grab a sturdy hard hat or solid helmet as a precaution here, because these facts about the most astonishing rock frontman replacements are about to blow your mind. Let's go!

