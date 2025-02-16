10 Bizarre Artifacts Discovered At Pompeii

One day in A.D. 79, Mount Vesuvius, a volcano that still looms over the city of Naples, roared into life. The erupting volcano blanketed the nearby city of Pompeii and some smaller adjacent towns with ash, pumice, and hot gas, killing many inhabitants and sealing them, their homes, and their possessions away for centuries under several meters of debris.

While the site had been rediscovered earlier, excavations of the lost cities did not begin in earnest until the mid-1800s, a development that marked the start of modern archaeology. Excavations have continued ever since, with some interruptions (for example, World War II). The city has provided archaeologists and history buffs an unparalleled glimpse of how Romans actually lived, with the speed of the destruction and subsequent years of protection from interference preserving a snapshot of a day in a Roman city that, despite its horrifying end, began like any other.

While some mysteries about Pompeii remain (and are likely to endure indefinitely), the site, filled with everyday Roman goods and human remains, has answered countless questions about Roman life. Among the artifacts discovered at Pompeii are some fairly bizarre finds: some underscoring the humanity these Romans shared with modern people, and others emphasizing the ways the antique world differed from today.

