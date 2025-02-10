The Luckiest Numbers In Lottery History

"If I only choose this magic number for the lottery, then — then! — my dreams will come true," many think. "Also, if I rotate clockwise, sprinkle some salt, sacrifice a bull, find no blemishes on its entrails, witness a providential change of course in the flight of a flock of sparrows, then — then! — untold richest shall pour upon me." Framed like that, the notion of "lucky numbers" ought to sound ridiculous. And yet, tons of articles online talk about the "luckiest lottery numbers." What gives?

Citing a (definitely non-self-interested) study on the gambling site PlayUSA, The U.S. Sun says that "online gambling experts" determined that the number 39 comes up most often across Powerball, Mega Millions, The Big Game, Hot Lotto, and Lucky for Life games. Reader's Digest opens with nearly identical wording — "up your chances of hitting it big" — and cites the number 22 as common in Mega Ball. Like The U.S. Sun, The U.S. Mirror says that 39 appears a lot in Mega Millions, as well as 9, 4, 18, and 46. Fox 8 and Khou 11, meanwhile, cite another (definitely non-self-interested) study on Just Gamblers, where 28, 16, 39, 32, and 15 are the luckiest numbers for the five games mentioned.

So is any of this true? Since the studies aren't academic, the data sets are impossible to access, and the information comes from gambling sites, well ... We'll let the reader decide. But the truth is: It doesn't matter, anyway. Lottery outcomes are random. If a number has shown up a lot, that doesn't mean it'll show up again.