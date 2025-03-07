What Prince's Final Performance Was Really Like

There was never a rock star quite like Prince. Just about the best singer, dancer, guitarist, and songwriter of the late 20th century, Prince was an unforgettable, purple-clad presence with a knack for making classic songs, including "Little Red Corvette," "The Most Beautiful Girl in the World," "1999," "Let's Go Crazy," and "Purple Rain." Whether he was singing about love, lust, or getting funky, Prince always made it count.

Advertisement

The tragic real-life story of Prince ended with the musician's death at age 57 in April 2016. Up until the end, Prince remained musically active, writing and recording songs and playing a series of shows in Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and the United States in the last months of his life. Seven days before he died, Prince played what tragically became an inadvertent finale. On April 14, 2016, Prince performed in lengthy, back-to-back concerts at a modest hall in Atlanta. It was packed with fans, and by most accounts, he gave a categorically captivating and astounding performance, playing chestnuts and jams from throughout the many stages of his storied career. Here's what it was like to see Prince perform for the very last time.

Advertisement