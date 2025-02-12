Chilling Audio Recording Likely Captures Titan Sub's Final Moments

An eerie audio recording believed to be of the submersible Titan's final moments has surfaced and gives a chilling glimpse into the moment it imploded and killed all five of its occupants in June 2023. The U.S. Coast Guard recently released the 20-second clip taken by a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) passive acoustic recorder. It was moored around 900 miles away from the site of the tragic OceanGate Expeditions' deep sea submarine disaster when it picked up the noises. While there are no human-related sounds, about halfway through the clip a loud whooshing noise can be heard. Coast Guard officials believe the roaring sound that ripped through the Atlantic Ocean was picked up by the recording device was the "suspected acoustic signature" of Titan imploding.

On June 18, 2023, OceanGate co-founder Stockton Rush took four passengers — former French Navy diver Paul-Henri Nargeolet, Shahzada Dawood and his teenage son Suleman, and Hamish Harding — on an expedition to view the ruins of the infamous Titanic. In 1912, the passenger liner collided with an iceberg off the coast of Newfoundland, Canada, and remains 12,500 feet down on the ocean floor. It was the immense pressure of the deep ocean — and likely the materials used in the sub's construction — that suddenly ended the journey of the OceanGate submersible that June day.