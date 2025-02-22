The Hidden Truth Of The B-52's

Some people start bands because they have a passion for music or a drive to create lasting art. The driving force behind the band that would become the B-52's, apart from self-expression, was boredom. "It was deadly dull, which required that you just make your own fun," singer Fred Schneider told T. Cole Rachel regarding the college town of Athens, Georgia, in the 1970s. Locals Keith Strickland and Ricky Wilson had been close friends since childhood and hung out with Ricky's sister, Cindy. They also grew close with a couple of new people in town; health food store worker Fred Schneider and Kate Pierson, who lived in the outskirts of town and tended to a flock of goats. While out for dinner one night, they decided that they ought to start a band.

With that decision made, the group of Athens young adults knew they needed a name. The first ideas were non-starters: neither the Tina-Trons nor Fellini's Children (after artsy mid-20th century Italian director Federico Fellini) seemed to fit. While the band started to become more active, drummer Keith Strickland experienced a dream where he and his friends were performing at a hotel bar. Inside the dream, somebody whispered to him that the name of his band was the B-52's. And that became the name of Strickland's band in real life, too.