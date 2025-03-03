The 2025 Oscars Botched The In Memoriam Again

The Academy Awards are the biggest night of the year for Hollywood. Members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences gather to honor the films, filmmakers, performers, and technicians whose work they judge to be the best of the year and dole out prestigious trophies of a little golden man holding a sword they call Oscar. It's a night of glamor, spectacle, and most of all, celebration — of the movies but also the people who make them, year in and year out.

History is never far from the minds and hearts of Academy Award participants, and viewers can count on an annual "In Memoriam" package. A montage set to somber, reflective music, the segment recognizes all of the film industry luminaries who died between the day of the last Oscars television broadcast and the current one. Everyone from actors to screenwriters to costume designers to executives who died is honored with a bit of screen time as the world wishes them farewell. But there's only so much time and space, and without fail, at least a few people seemingly worthy of inclusion don't make it into the "In Memoriam" segment. At the 97th Academy Awards, presented on March 2, 2024, the show's producers severely messed up following a touching tribute delivered by Morgan Freeman to his friend and co-star Gene Hackman. Here are the biggest names left out of the memorial segment.

