The Hidden Truth Of The Dodo Bird

Sure, you think you know about the dodo. It's a sad tale of yet another species of extinct animal — one that you've likely encountered more than once. The bird died out, quick enough that its very name is now a byword for a whole species kicking the bucket. But didn't it kind of deserve it? Wasn't the animal a bit of a mess, with its ugly, poorly adapted body and willingness to just wander up to deadly humans? Not so fast.

Yes, this flightless bird that once lived on the island of Mauritius in the Indian Ocean is very definitely extinct. And, okay, given the fact that there are no living dodos left in the world — and that there haven't been since the 1680s — it obviously didn't fare well after humans began landing on the island in the late 16th century. But it wasn't as much of an evolutionary dead end as you might think. Dig deeper, and you'll learn that the dodo was actually quite well-suited to its environment and didn't do much at all to deserve its less-than-intelligent stereotype.

Neither was its extinction a simple story. In fact, new technology and some bold moves might make the matter of this species' end a less-clear affair than it may have once seemed. As it turns out, there's quite a lot more to learn about the long-gone dodo bird.

