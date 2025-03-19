Warning Signs Everyone Ignored About Joran Van Der Sloot

The most shocking aspect of the Joran van der Sloot case is that despite everything pointing toward the Dutchman being a murderer whose violent and deceptive past was plain to see, he somehow evaded justice long enough to kill again. In 2005, van der Sloot, who was then a teenager living on the island of Aruba with his wealthy family, was accused of murdering 18-year-old Natalee Holloway, a tourist from Alabama whom he had met in a casino. Holloway's body was never found, and van der Sloot was released due to lack of evidence. His behavior in the years that followed was deeply suspicious, and it turned out that there had been signs that he was capable of violence in his early years, but no one had intervened.

Van der Sloot was convicted of the murder of another woman, Stephany Flores Ramirez, who was found dead in van der Sloot's hotel room in Lima, Peru, in 2010. He is currently serving a 28-year prison sentence in Peru for the murder and has been convicted of extortion and wire fraud after soliciting money from the Holloway family in exchange for details about the location of their daughter's remains. A proffer letter released in 2023 in which van der Sloot admits to the murder is now held as evidence by the Holloway family that he killed Natalee. Van der Sloot has also recently confessed to cocaine trafficking. Here are the warning signs about Joran van der Sloot that suggested he truly was capable of the crimes that later came to light.

