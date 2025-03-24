Millions of men were sent to fight in Vietnam during the 1960s and '70s. The war was incredibly controversial, and over 58,000 American troops died fighting that losing battle.

Since the whole thing was such a quagmire, there are plenty of things about the Vietnam War that don't make sense. However, one of the most perplexing questions is why anyone who was starting out in their career as a professional athlete or an actor sign up to fight instead? Why would a man born with a silver spoon in his mouth do the same? Life as a soldier in the Vietnam War was notoriously terrible, even if you weren't killed or injured. Sure, some people in those categories were drafted and had no choice but to go fight or risk jail time, but those who signed up of their own free will had motivations that varied wildly.

All of these men — and they are all men, as no women who served in various non-combat roles in Vietnam appear to have gone on to become famous — would eventually have incredibly successful careers. However, their experiences in Vietnam forever changed them. Here are the famous people who actually served in the Vietnam War.