What The Final Year Of Hitler's Life Was Really Like

Adolf Hitler's life is certainly one of the most minutely analyzed of any person in history. Everything from his childhood to his military service to his dream of being an artist has been poured over by historians. And those were all things that took place before he ever even joined the Nazi Party, let alone took over Germany. There is seemingly not a moment of his time after he became Führer that is unaccounted for or contains even a little bit of mystery.

For years, Hitler had a meteoric rise, succeeding at crushing first Germany and then Europe under his boot. But it's easy to be a megalomaniacal dictator when everything is going your way. Once the war started going bad for the Nazis, their leader started to crack. For that reason, perhaps the most interesting part of Hitler's life to look at is his final year. How did this psychopath handle things as the walls were closing in, as his world got smaller, and as the chance of a German victory slipped further and further away? And how did the few remaining people around him deal with him as everything fell apart for the Third Reich? Hitler died by suicide on April 30, 1945. Here is what the final year of his life was really like.

