The Tragedy Of Carrot Top Explained

Because Carrot Top is a prop comedian, he doesn't merely tell jokes — he describes and riffs on contraptions he hauls onstage. Carrot Top devises and builds all of the props for his act, and that results in a lot of proprietary material. For all intents and purposes, Carrot Top is an inventor, but he doesn't secure patents on the items he makes for the sake of some quick jokes. At least once, someone seems to have exploited Carrot Top's manner of operations, lifting the premise of a gadget from the comedian's act and then going on to mass produce it.

"Someone stole and actually took the idea from me. I know they saw it; I did it on TV a thousand times. Someone saw it and made it into an actual product," Carrot Top lamented to the Chicago Tribune in 2020. The bit was about how some people like their toilet paper to dispense from the top of the roll, while others like it to come up from underneath. "So I made this thing on the wall where when you put your toilet paper in there, it would flip," he explained. "Everyone in the crowd would always laugh and say 'that's really cool,' more of an invention kind of thing. That one I was pretty proud of until someone ripped me off and is making billions of dollars off it now."