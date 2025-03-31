Old Hollywood Actors Who Refused To Work Together

In February 2023, on the "New Rule" segment of his show "Real Time," comedian Bill Maher suggested that members of Congress take a page from the book of Hollywood. After highlighting the increasing partisan tension in Washington, D.C. and the physical altercations that have broken out in legislatures elsewhere, Maher said that he doubted Republicans and Democrats could come together with a new sense of love and brotherhood. Instead, Maher offered what he called a fundamental rule of show business: "You can get great things done and still hate each other's f****** guts."

Advertisement

The rest of the monologue was devoted to examples of major Hollywood productions that won popular and critical renown despite tensions between co-stars and filmmakers. Maher isn't wrong: Great films can come about despite hostile relations among the creative team. But none of the examples he listed involved relationships so sour that co-stars literally refused to work together. Yet they exist too.

Actors who wouldn't share a stage or even a room with one another aren't exclusive to contemporary film either. The stars of the Old Hollywood had their own feuds, some of which left producers and directors with the logistical puzzle of shooting with two leads who refused to work together. Here's a look at a few of those near-disasters — and how the movies got made anyway.

Advertisement