18 Most Bizarre Details Everyone Ignores About WWII

There's no denying that World War II was a massively complicated affair. Sure, you could distill it down to the face-off between the Axis powers (led by Germany, Italy, and Japan) and Allied forces (headed by the Big Three of Britain, the Soviet Union, and the United States), but that belies the intricacy of a worldwide conflict that involved staggering numbers. An estimated 70 million people served in various military forces, with between 15 to 17 million of them dying in combat. Many more civilians died over the course of the global conflict (some sources estimate civilian deaths at a bone-chilling 45 million). Those numbers alone give you a sense of the scale of the war, which involved all manner of troop movements, invasions, espionage campaigns, weapons development programs, and more.

Advertisement

In short, there was a lot going on during the Second World War. While some of the activities are to be expected, others remain pretty odd to this day. People on both sides often seemed willing to try just about anything that could have given them an advantage, including some seriously odd misinformation campaigns and, for the Allies, repeated attempts to get small animals to deliver bombs to the enemy.

During the many campaigns of the war, unnerving coincidences, strange turns of fate, and unusually determined combatants sometimes came together to spin unusually arresting tales. While your history textbook may have forgotten to mention many of these bizarre details, these WWII twists are well worth remembering.

Advertisement