What Happened To The WWII German Saboteurs Who Tried To Blow Up America?

World War II was an unthinkably bloody conflict, filled with tragedy, death, and some of the most unimaginable horrors ever to unfold. But it was also full of truly bizarre stories that sound like they're something out of an ambitious but far-fetched Netflix series, probably starring Walton Goggins and Danny McBride. Take the infamous and very real Ghost Army: That was an Allied plan to mobilize artists, sound engineers, architects, and theater techs to create a campaign of misdirection that absolutely worked to fool Axis commanders. Also on the "too bizarre to be true" scale was Operation Pastorius, a Nazi plan to cut a group of saboteurs loose in America and see what kind of havoc they could cause.

"Pastorius" was a reference to Francis Daniel Pastorius, the German-born humanitarian who was one of the founding fathers of Pennsylvania, and if it seems like an odd choice, that's the Nazis for you. The idea was developed at the request of Adolf Hitler himself, who basically wanted to embarrass America while sending a warning: Don't mess with the Third Reich.

Did it work? Not exactly — and not only did it not work, but it failed in a spectacular way before literally any sabotage could happen.