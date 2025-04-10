Tragic Theories For Why The Dire Wolf Went Extinct

At the end of the Pleistocene Epoch, the Earth's fifth known and last ice age, there was a dramatic climate shift with resulting changes that would have impacted the dire wolf, mainly through its major food sources. As the landscape changed, grasslands began to disappear, along with mammoths, camels, and Ice Age bison. Because the dire wolf specialized in hunting these larger animals, and it wasn't as agile as the gray wolf, which it coexisted with, that was able to catch smaller, faster prey, like hares, and thus survive into modern times.

Still, many scientists believe humans may have played a major role in the dire wolf's extinction. Human hunters coming from Eurasia would have had a distinctive advantage over other predators since large herbivores wouldn't have had a natural fear of humans as they did to the dire wolf, who over-hunted the animals to extinction. Yet there may have been another human-driven problem that helped kill off the dire wolf: fire.

According to the University of Oregon, A 2023 study determined that wildfires — possibly started by humans — in an environment made ripe for configurations due to the changing climate, wiped out the dire wolves and other large mammals like the saber-toothed tiger in Southern California, which had a large dire wolf population as proven by the thousands of dire wolf fossils that have been found at Los Angeles' La Brea Tar Pits.

