Famous People Who Survived Infamous Events

By the very fact that they became stars, celebrities are different from regular people. Blessed with talents, skills, and charisma, or the wherewithal and tools to harness those gifts and turn them into something that's career-fueling and broadly loved, celebrities usually get to live their best lives. Being a star of movies, TV, sports, politics, music, or high society comes with it certain privileges like wealth, acclaim, and enjoying the best of what the world has to offer.

And yet, celebrities aren't really all that dissimilar from everyone else when trouble happens. They're subject to the same tragedies, sources of harm, and potentially fatal phenomena as the rest of us. It seems like whenever a natural disaster or catastrophic event occurs, we hear about the famous people who were involved. Not only are we curious about celebrities' lives in general, but their experiences dealing with trauma and loss humanize those history-changing events for the rest of us. Here are some stars of the present and the past who were eyewitnesses to horrible things, and who lived to tell their story to the rest of the world.