'90s Stars You Forgot Went To Prison

The 1990s was a particularly fruitful era of pop culture, with those who made films, TV shows, and music churning out the best work of their lives, if not of all time. That period gave the world numerous icons, some of which remain vital artists today — a combination of their stellar works and an instantly entrenched fascination by the public made them into life-long celebrities. Because of the edge-smoothing effects of nostalgia and the shared need to remember and celebrate the positive, we may not register the darker moments in the lives of our beloved entertainers. Many of the most notable stars of the 1990s allegedly committed crimes of very levels of heinousness, and through due process, were convicted and sent to prison for a little while.

Because those stars have worked hard to rehabilitate their images and leave scandals, bad choices, and controversies in the past, it's easy to forget that some of the biggest '90s names, our most adored luminaries of film, television, and music, did hard time in prison.