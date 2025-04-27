We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Ever since the invention of cinema, great actors have been revered by audiences. Being able to convincingly inhabit another character is indeed a rare and unique skill, and those who are expert at it have tended to enjoy fame, fortune, and all the perks that go hand-in-hand with stardom. Viewers tend to become swept up into the stories told onscreen, and it's easy to assume that actors are similar to the characters they play. Sadly, that isn't always the case. In fact, Hollywood history is replete with stories of famous thespians whose actual personalities were far less appealing than what viewers see on film and television.

Advertisement

This can understandably create confusion with fans, particularly when a star known for playing noble, heroic roles is discovered to be a complete jerk when not performing in front of a camera. For a look at how that situation has played out over the years, here's a rundown of 22 acting legends who were nightmares in real life.

The following article includes allegations of child abuse, domestic abuse, and sexual assault.