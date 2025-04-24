The Items Pope Francis Will Be Buried With Explained

When Pope Francis died on April 21, 2025, he left behind a unique legacy of back-to-basics Christianity, humility, and forward-mindedness. He eschewed residence in the lavish and gold-laden Apostolic Palace in Vatican City and instead, the Pope lived in a 538-square-foot cardinal guest room in Casa Santa Marta, a plain, white-walled space filled with basic necessities. He wanted his funeral to be equally simplified and stripped of ornate rites because the pope is a "pastor and disciple of Christ and not of a powerful person of this world," as Vatican News quotes. This includes where he's buried, funeral rites performed during his burial, and what items he'll be buried with.

First off, Pope Francis's body will not be buried in St. Peter's Basilica like many other popes, but Santa Maria Maggiore, a pilgrimage site in Rome. He also won't be buried in the typical pontifical three-layered coffin, but a zinc-lined wooden casket. The funeral itself will have three steps, or "stations," resulting in his body being carried to Santa Maria Maggiore and interred in a crypt. The first station is already underway, as Pope Francis' body is currently on display for three days in St. Peter's Basilica.

Visitors who pay respects to Pope Francis can view at least two of the symbolic items that he's going to be buried in: his miter (the tall hat) and his rosary, which he is holding in his hands. Besides these items, Francis will be buried with a traditional bag of coins minted during his tenure and a document called a rogito that contains a record of his deeds.

