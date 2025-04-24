The Meaning Of The Swiss Guards' Colorful Uniforms Explained

Every now and then, people get reminded that history consists of more than rising fast food prices, brain-rotting social media content, and this week's most ultra-super-important political entanglement in the history of ever. Take the 2025 death of Pope Francis, a widely beloved man who set out to embody Christian humility because the pope is "a pastor and disciple of Christ and not of a powerful person of this world," as the Vatican News cited Archbishop Diego Ravelli. After he died, folks once again relearned exactly what happens following a pope's death, right down to what happens to their body and the items with which they're buried. And then there's the Swiss Guard, the pope's personal bodyguard unit that some people might know by name, and which everyone can't help but notice on sight.

The Swiss Guard conjures all sorts of questions, like, "Why are they Swiss if they work at the Vatican?," and, "At which Hobby Lobby did they buy the materials for their parachute pants?" All jokes aside, there are real answers to such questions. The Swiss Guard, aka, "the world's smallest army" (135 people), has roots in the early 16th century, when Matthäus Schiner, a Swiss bishop, suggested creating a permanent, non-mercenary outfit to stay with the pope and protect him. This happened shortly before Pope Leo X stepped into power in 1513. Leo X was born Giovanni de' Medici of the Medici family, Florence's most powerful, wealthy, and politically influential bloodline. And the Swiss Guard's colors — red, yellow, and blue — are the Medici family colors.

