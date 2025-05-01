Military Battles That Were Worse Than You Thought

The Hundred Years' War didn't really run for the whole 116 years between 1337 and 1453, or else there'd have been no one left in England or France, but when the fighting was running hot, the conflict could be truly savage. In 1415, Henry V of England had invaded France again, hoping to take advantage of the mental illness of its king, Charles VI, who thought he was made of glass. Weakened by a longer-than-expected siege of Harfleur, Henry's army was headed back to England to regroup when it was caught by a French force near the village of Agincourt.

The French outnumbered the English, though sources disagree by how much, and what forces the English had were also woozy from an outbreak of dysentery. The English positioned themselves in a narrow field, planted sharp sticks to slow charges, and according to some accounts, removed their trousers so as not to be interrupted by having to lower them for ... still-having-dysentery purposes. (It is rumored but not provable that the English forces dipped their arrows in the waste to create biological weapons, and of course it's easy to imagine a cloud of feces-streaked arrows also having a certain psychological effect.)

The half-naked diarrhea archers absolutely obliterated the French forces, who were wedged between the woods that lined the battlefield and, in later waves, slowed down by piles of their own dead. The defeat and the further English advances it made possible meant that in 1420, Henry V was made heir to the French crown. The wheel of fortune kept turning, though, as Henry V died in 1422; from diarrhea.

