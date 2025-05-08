What Song Did The Swiss Guard March To After The Conclave?

On May 8, 2025, after fewer than two days of deliberation by cardinals assembled in Vatican City, over 1.4 billion Roman Catholics finally found out who would be their new pope. Amid the pomp and ceremony as Pope Leo XIV — the Chicago-born Robert Prevost — made his first public appearance at St. Peter's Basilica, there was a noticeable accompaniment: the famous and colorful Swiss Guard, led by a marching band.

While audiences were primarily focused on the identity of the new pope, revealed after the second day of conclave, some may have been curious as to what exactly that marching band was playing. As it turns out, just like almost every other country, Vatican City has a national anthem: The "Pontifical Anthem" or "Inno e Marcia Pontificale" (Italian for "Pontifical Anthem and March").

The "Pontifical Anthem" was the work of French composer Charles Gounod, who had come to prominence in the mid-1800s, and was first performed in 1869 to mark the 50th anniversary of Pope Pius IX's ordination. After some twists and turns as the Vatican settled into a modern state, albeit a small one, it was the "Inno e Marcia Pontificale" that became the de facto anthem played during major papal events, including that moment when Pope Leo XIV first raised his arms as the first North American pope.

