Why Commercial Fishing Like Deadliest Catch Is So Dangerous

Even though viewers can tune in to "Deadliest Catch" and be fairly certain that networks, censors, and broadcasters aren't going to let real-life graphic violence make it onto the screen, there have been a number of deaths among the cast and crew — perhaps most famously the untimely passing of Cornelia Marie captain Phil Harris. His death was pretty shocking when it happened, and here's the thing: It's not unusual.

According to data compiled by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, around 43 people die on U.S. fishing boats every year — and that's a lower death count than many other countries. In 1999, the International Labour Organization found that the fishing industry claimed somewhere around 24,000 lives each and every year, making it one of the most dangerous jobs at the dawn of the 21st century. Has it gotten safer? Not exactly.

Fast forward to 2022, when a study by The Pew Charitable Trusts and the FISH Safety Foundation found that earlier numbers had been highly inaccurate. The annual death toll among fishermen and fishing boat crew members was actually in the neighborhood of around 100,000 people. And? It was only getting more dangerous, as more and more people were turning to fish as a sustainable and healthy option. That's not exactly great news, and it brings up a very important question: What the heck is going on here?