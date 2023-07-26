13 Fascinating Facts About Geodes

Discovering a geode in the wild feels ever so slightly like some kind of magic. Cracking open a drab-looking stone to find a clutch of sparkling crystals inside seems almost like something that shouldn't really happen. And yet, these hidden treasures of the Earth can be found almost anywhere in the world — provided you know where to look and what to look for.

Geodes, in a nutshell, are hollow stones filled with glistening crystals, and some can be extremely eye-catching. Most often, they form with simple quartz crystals, clear and colorless, but under the right conditions, virtually any kind of crystal can theoretically grow inside a geode. Geodes can be found containing metallic-looking stones like hematite or pyrite. Crystals inside geodes can also have colors, tinted by trace amounts of metal atoms like iron, chromium, or manganese. This can cause geodes to be filled with anything from the vibrant purple of amethyst to the rich pink of rhodochrosite. It's even possible to find geodes lined with shining iridescent opals.

One characteristic trait of all geodes is that they form with a tough outer shell, per Geology.com. It's this sturdy exterior that allows them to survive intact as the rock around them slowly erodes over time. This is what makes them easy to find, sometimes sitting unassumingly alongside stray rubble and pebbles. But there's so much more to these literal hidden gems than meets the eye, and not just in the crystals they contain.