The Untold Truth Of The Oslo Accords

Tensions have been building in Israel and Palestine for a long time, and when Israel declared war after Hamas organized a devastating terrorist attack that left hundreds dead, the world was shocked... but not really surprised. The videos and photos that started to make their way into social and mainstream media were terrifying, horrible, and the sort of thing that left no question that what was going to happen next was going to be swift, brutal, and bloody.

Exactly what happened is the kind of complicated story that's impossible to tell without several lifetimes of study, but in a nutshell, it's a conflict that kicked off in the post-World War II world, when the United Nations split the land between two groups of people who have never gotten along and thought everything was going to be fine.

Over the following decades, terrorist organizations started to form, backdoor politics raised more questions than answers, and not long after the 1987 formation of Hamas, other nations stepped in to try to encourage peace. Did it work? Absolutely not. The so-called Oslo Accords were negotiated in hopes of not immediately ending the violence, but at least laying the groundwork for peace. In a nutshell, they created the Palestinian National Authority and sectioned off pieces of the Gaza Strip and the West Bank to allow them to govern themselves, but in less time than it took to negotiate the accords, things fell apart in a big way. Here's what happened behind the scenes.