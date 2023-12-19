Things Maestro Leaves Out About Leonard Bernstein And Felicia Montealegre's True Story

It might be assumed that "Maestro" is a traditional biopic about legendary musician, composer, and conductor Leonard Bernstein, portrayed by Bradley Cooper. However, the film is instead the story of his loving but tumultuous marriage to actress Felicia Montealegre Bernstein, portrayed by Carey Mulligan. After meeting in 1946, the two were instantly smitten with each other and would go on to share a deep bond romantically and artistically. However, Bernstein's dedication to his craft, not to mention his overt homosexuality, would cause a rift between them in their later years. The two would later reconcile after Montealegre was diagnosed with lung cancer; Bernstein put his career on hold and cared for her up until her death in 1978.

In taking a more unique approach to chronicling Bernstein's life, Cooper – in his second outing as director, co-writer, and star following "A Star is Born" in 2018 – leaves much of Bernstein's major musical and political accomplishments out of the picture. Those expecting reenactments of the creation of "West Side Story" or Bernstein's concert at the falling of the Berlin Wall will be left disappointed. However, even in the stricter context of Bernstein and Montealegre's marriage, Cooper paints broad, if not wholly inaccurate, strokes over a number of important details that help to better color their unique partnership. Here is just a taste of what "Maestro" left on the cutting room floor.