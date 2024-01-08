Philip Seymour Hoffman's Tragic Real-Life Story

It's no secret that when it comes to acting, there are all different kinds of skill levels. While ranking those and sharing some examples isn't on today's to-do list, it's safe to say that when it comes to the shockingly brilliant, Philip Seymour Hoffman needs to be named. Just look at his performance as Truman Capote. In a conversation at the Doha Film Institute's Qumra conference (via The Playlist), director Bennett Miller said:

"When I think back on it, I think it was totally insane. Capote was 5'2, Phil was 5'10, weighed about 240 lbs, and had a deep voice, thick wrists like a wrestler or a football player — like a jock. He did have the right color hair, though. But he was an amazing actor." And that, at the end of the day, is more important than a passing physical resemblance.

When he passed away at a tragically young age, his death seemed to come out of left field. There's actually a reason for that: In an interview with the Independent, Hoffman shared a bit about why he was notoriously private: "I'd rather not [talk about them] because my family doesn't have any choice. If I talk about them in the press, I'm giving them no choice. So I choose not to." While that means there's a lot that's just not known about his personal life, there are some things that have come to light — and some have been shared by the family he protected all those years.