False Facts About Bob Marley You Always Thought Were True

Bob Marley was, as his phenomenally, enduringly popular album claims, a legend. First as a member of the Wailers and then as the group's frontman, he took the sounds of Jamaica to the rest of the world. Music fans everywhere remain entranced by his blend of reggae, rock, and soul, the foundation of dozens of beloved, passionate songs about love, politics, struggle, freedom, and peace, like "Three Little Birds," "Is This Love," "Jamming," "I Shot the Sheriff," "Buffalo Soldier," and so many more.

In part because Marley shot to fame so quickly after his first non-Jamaican-only releases in the 1970s, and because he died just eight years after his rise to worldwide mega-stardom, a lot of misinformation, rumors, and conjecture have developed and spread. Marley was such a compelling, charismatic, and inspirational figure that many stories were invented as a way to get to know the man who was mythical and fascinating in life, and positively mysterious after his death at age 36.

The result: Marley is one of the most extensively covered musicians of the 20th century, and yet so much of what the world knows about him is half true or completely false. Let's bust some myths about the life and work of Bob Marley.